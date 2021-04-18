Bennington considers other uses for Energizer facility

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The town of Bennington is seeking proposals from consultants to help prepare a report on the potential redevelopment or reuse for the soon-to-close Energizer industrial facility.

The Bennington Banner reports that the company announced in 2019 that it would wind down battery manufacturing operations in Bennington and consolidate in Portage, Wisconsin, in 2021. Officials say the state has provided funding to look at options for revitalizing and reusing the Energizer facility. Proposals from consultants must be submitted by April 23. According to the request for proposals, community participation, including public meetings, will be an important part of the area planning process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.