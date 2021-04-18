Electric fencing urged to protect chickens from predators

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is urging people raising chickens for eggs or meat to install electric fencing and take other precautions to protect their birds from predators.

Forrest Hammond, Vermont’s bear biologist, says last year the department received a record 167 reports of bears getting after chickens. He says the department expects to be receiving reports soon about bears, foxes, raccoons, fisher, coyotes, skunks, and bobcats preying on chickens. He urges the use of electric net fencing while also installing one-quarter-inch hardware cloth, especially along the bottom of an enclosure to block most small predators.

