Keeping the magic alive for kids during a pandemic

3 year old Oraya Firkey of Highgate might be the biggest Frozen fan ever.

She first met one of the main characters, Elsa, at a birthday party a few years ago. Since then, she’s been begging to hang out with her again.

So this week, Oraya’s mom, Kari, made it open.

“I was invited to come as Elsa and make a child’s dream come true,” says Nicole Landry.

Landry is a performer and sole owner of VT Charming Events -- a business that does character visits with kids. It began around 2 years ago.

“I had a parent at a party, at a different kid’s party, say ‘Oh, you’re singing Elsa with the kids, would you come be [her?]’ and I was like ‘I guess I can do that, sure,” recounts Landry.

Landry has been singing since she was a child, and has dappled with the performing arts as well. But following that requested appearance, she fell in love with it on the spot, and has kept it up even through a pandemic.

Though Oraya’s household was vaccinated, Nicole also does Facebook videos for those still isolating.

Those, she says, have been on a steady incline since the pandemic started.

The best part? She does it for free for kids battling critical illnesses.

“It’s magical and right now, children need that. They need that magic, safeness, to feel comfortable,” says Landry.

Whether its JOJO Siwa, Elsa, or Merida -- VT Charming Events does it all to bring a little charm to kids who need it most.

