Kids get their hands sticky at sugaring workshop

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are some new future sugarmakers in Vermont!

On Saturday, the Milton Recreation Department and Tucker Maple Sugarhouse hosted a sugaring workshop for kids.

Half a dozen children showed up and learned how to tap trees, collect sap, and boil the sap into syrup.

Wendy Tucker, the instructor and owner of Tucker Maple Sugarhouse, believes it’s important for kids to understand where their food comes from.

“I wanted kids to be able to learn where their food comes from, even at a very young age. I think it’s important that they know this is a natural resource and where it comes from and how it’s made, and that it actually has a lot of health benefits to it as well, which is another thing kids learned today,” Tucker said. “Maple syrup is full of good, natural antioxidants and minerals and vitamins.”

Kids got to take home a free sample of fresh maple syrup at the end of the workshop.

