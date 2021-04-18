Looking ahead: Week of April 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what stories we have on our radar for this week.

Looking ahead to this Monday, the last age band can now register for the COVID-19 Vaccine in Vermont. If you are 16 years of age or older you can sign up starting Monday.

In New Hampshire, college students will be eligible for the vaccine also starting Monday. That’s specific to New Hampshire, out of state college students are currently not eligible for vaccine in Vermont.

Also happening this Monday, Vermont Studio Center will host a Virtual artist talk with Alex Da Corte.

This talk will delve into the complexities of the human experience. The artist’s work is about using art and its history to relate to our current culture and politics.

This event will be free and open to the public, but you will have to register.

Looking ahead to this Wednesday, the border ban is set to expire.

It’s been over a year since the borders closed between the United States and Canada, to try and stop the spread of COVID-19. The last border closure extension was set for this Wednesday. American and Canadian governments say they’re working to figure out when the border will re-open. As of now, it is unclear if and when the border will *re-open.

Bringing us to the end of the week is J & J vaccine appointments.

The pause of the one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put into place this week for blood clotting concerns in women. The extension has been set to Friday, April 23. The state said last week they plan to continue J & J vaccine appointments this Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.