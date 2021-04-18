Milton couple celebrates seven decades strong

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Love was in the air in Milton on Sunday as life-long Vermonters David and Janice Bartlett celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

“To know that we’re together and still sharing our lives together... yeah, we’ve got each other and that’s really great,” said Janice.

The happy couple got married on April 21, 1951 when they were 16 years old.

“We met in high school. I lived in Essex Junction and he lived in Underhill. He came down to Essex for school and I guess we just hit it off,” Janice told WCAX News.

When asked the secret to a decades-long marriage, Janice said it’s love, commitment and faith.

“You just learn to work things out. You learn to work through things... don’t give up... tomorrow will be a better day,” she said.

David agreed but he also added some different advice.

“All you have to do is obey her orders,” David said while laughing.

“I figured he’d probably say that,” Janice said smiling. “He does what I tell him and we get along real good.”

The Bartletts’ neighbors also joined in on the celebration. In physical-distanced fashion, their friends and family drove by their house in their cars honking, giving them balloons and presents, and throwing rice out of the window. The parade was led by Milton police and fire.

David and Janice’s friends and family say it was an honor to be a part of their anniversary and to see their love still as strong as ever.

“They’re good people. I do know that,” Randy Clark said as he started to cry. “Yeah... good people.”

“Keep on going. Keep on trucking,” said David’s aunt Mary Anne Elkins.

“Happy anniversary! We love you and we’re just glad to be here celebrating it with you,” said David’s niece Christy Bartlett Kilbride.

After the parade, the family continued celebrating at a makeshift COVID-safe banquet inside their garage.

