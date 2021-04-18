Advertisement

NH parents escape fire and save child through teamwork

Teamwork gets family out safely
Teamwork gets family out safely(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Firefighters in New Hampshire say one parent jumped from a third-floor apartment building balcony to the one below and the other handed off their child before escaping from a fire that had trapped people inside. The fire was at The Pines Apartments in Concord early Friday. Firefighters rescued residents using ladders from the ground and a tower-ladder truck. The family that escaped from the balcony was not hurt. Firefighters said multiple people were evaluated, but none required transport to a hospital. The fire is under investigation.

