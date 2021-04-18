Advertisement

Search for missing Bristol man

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they need your help finding this missing man.

They say 63-year-old Walter Rusch of Bristol was last seen Friday morning around 6. They say he’s probably walking on foot and may have been spotted in downtown Bristol at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. He is a 5′11″ white man weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a moss-green rain jacket and dark-colored pants.

Police say his disappearance doesn’t seem suspicious, but they’re worried about his welfare.

Anyone with information or who sees a person fitting Rusch’s description is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Shots fired at two Vermont homes
File photo
Vaccination signups for Vt. high school students to open Saturday
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
File photo
Vermont roadside quarantine signs to come down
A driver on Dover Road ran into slippery conditions Friday.
April snowstorm catches some by surprise

Latest News

FILE
Lake Champlain ferry route closed for season
Half a dozen young Vermonters participate in a maple sugaring workshop.
Kids get their hands sticky at sugaring workshop
FILE
Rare case of equine herpes identified in Vermont
The thrift store Resource Williston says it's received about the same amount of second-hand...
Where to send unwanted items as you spring clean