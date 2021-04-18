Search for missing Bristol man

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they need your help finding this missing man.

They say 63-year-old Walter Rusch of Bristol was last seen Friday morning around 6. They say he’s probably walking on foot and may have been spotted in downtown Bristol at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. He is a 5′11″ white man weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a moss-green rain jacket and dark-colored pants.

Police say his disappearance doesn’t seem suspicious, but they’re worried about his welfare.

Anyone with information or who sees a person fitting Rusch’s description is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

