Spawning decline triggers closure of river herring fishery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The harvest of river herring is now prohibited in New Hampshire.

The Fish and Game Department said the closure of the fishery was trigged by the decline of river herring spawning runs over the last two years. Under new rules that took effect Thursday, any trap or weir must allow for the escape of river herring and any river herring caught as bycatch must be immediately released.

