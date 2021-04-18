Advertisement

State officials urging Vermonters to be mindful of trash

By Erin Brown
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As you’re spring cleaning this year, Vermont state officials are urging you to be mindful of how much trash you’re throwing away.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says in 2019, Vermonters threw away more than 400,000 tons of trash.

Officials say their goal this year is to curb climate change and cut down on the amount of garbage sent to the state’s only remaining landfill.

“When we think about it, everything is coming from somewhere. If we’re not keeping materials in that cycle— like every time we’re making something, that’s raw material that’s coming from somewhere, coming from a forest or being mined from somewhere and then it’s just ending up in a hole in the ground, so from a habitat perspective, everything that lives out in the world, in those places— that’s a big impact,” said Emma Stuhl, the DEC’s composting and recycling lead.

If you’re not sure where to take some of the items you want to get rid of, you can visit this website for guidance.

