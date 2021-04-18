Advertisement

Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.(Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police haven’t released the name of a third man they consider a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.

