UVM students host suicide prevention walk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont students hosted the third annual 5K to honor their friend who died to suicide.

Members of the Alpha Phi Omega community service organization established the Nikisha Falcone Memorial 5K three years ago. Friends remember Falcone as extremely active and happy, and someone who smiled and laughed all the time.

About 40 people ran or walked the route across the UVM campus. Since some of the organizers graduate this spring, they say they hope the school will continue the event even after they’re gone.

“We wanted to create an event that would honor her legacy on campus, so that her memory lives on here, and there will still be people to carry on that memory of her,” said organizer Bonnie Tursky.

The group hopes to raise $10,000 this year to donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

