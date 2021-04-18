What to do Sunday, April 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

If you’re looking to do some target practice, and get ready for bird hunting this event might be up your alley. Vermont Fish and Wildlife is hosting a Family Shotgun Patterning Day starting at 10 a.m. The goal of the event is to create a safe place for families to get used to the way their guns, ammo, and sights work. And Patterning is getting those sights set so it goes where you want it to.

Registration is required. The event will take place in Jonesville, VT by the Vermont Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

If you’re looking for an event that’s on the artsy side and will rock your world you could try a pebble art workshop.

Snow Farm Vineyard & Winery is hosting a “Once Upon a Rock” event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is great for families, a date idea, or something to get you out of the house.

If a relaxing evening is something you plan on having tonight you could give Sangha Studios a try. They’re hosting a benefit yoga class for One-tree-Planted. A Reforestation organization.

The event starts at 8 p.m. online. The event is free, but donations are encouraged for this charity event.

The goal is to inspire appreciation for our planet and raise money for reforestation.

