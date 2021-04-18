Advertisement

Where to send unwanted items as you spring clean

By Erin Brown
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year when people start cleaning out their closets and decluttering their homes.

Vermont state officials are encouraging you to take your unwanted household items to a thrift store.

Resource, a thrift store in Williston, was packed all Saturday afternoon as more than 100 people stopped by to shop or donate.

The manager Sandy Lucia says during the pandemic, she’s noticed more people buying crafts and building materials for do-it-yourself projects at home. She says they’re also donating a lot of household items.”A lot of household items. A lot of clothes. Furniture is about the same. A lot of electronics. I think a lot of people are cleaning out what they don’t need,” Lucia said. “A lot of people are bored at home so they’re cleaning out what they’ve been leaving around for years.”

As people have been stuck at home for the past year, some have been buying online more and accumulating extra stuff. That means more things to get rid of during spring cleaning.

“I actually just brought some clothes over to Plato’s Closet and I’m kind of going through my closet and I will probably be coming back here with some more furniture and glassware and also getting rid of some stuff that I don’t think I’ll need anymore,” said Hannah Dinklage.

Darlene Isham, a frequent shopper, says she’s seeing more items to choose from and had an easier time finding exactly what she needed. “Found things that I can use for Christmas presents and stuff,” Isham said. “Matter of fact, I got somebody else to buy some markers too. I think she was a school teacher.”

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says there are several free recycling drop-offs around the state where you can get rid of batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, paint, and electronics.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Shots fired at two Vermont homes
File photo
Vaccination signups for Vt. high school students to open Saturday
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
File photo
Vermont roadside quarantine signs to come down
A driver on Dover Road ran into slippery conditions Friday.
April snowstorm catches some by surprise

Latest News

Walter Rusch,63, of Bristol
Search for missing Bristol man
Half a dozen young Vermonters participate in a maple sugaring workshop.
Kids get their hands sticky at sugaring workshop
FILE
Rare case of equine herpes identified in Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage