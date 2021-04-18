Advertisement

Woodstock considers whether to allow retail marijuana sales

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Woodstock are considering whether to allow retail marijuana operations when such sales become legal in Vermont next year.

The Valley News reports that the Woodstock Cannabis Review Committee is wrapping up an online survey of residents and business owners. It asks if the the town or village should allow such shops, how important revenue to Woodstock would be, and whether they want more information on public safety, tourism and “cannabis use and youth.” More than two dozen Vermont cities and towns held Town Meeting votes on the issue in March and most approved the measures.

