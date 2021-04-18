Advertisement

YCQM: April 18, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me Vermont’s Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine joins us to answer your vaccination questions, Cat Viglienzoni investigates a new cancer treatment that’s giving Multiple Myeloma patients hope, and Jared Carter at the Vermont Law School examines two proposed amendments to the Vermont State Constitution.

Host: Darren Perron

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Lake Champlain ferry route closed for season
Walter Rusch,63, of Bristol
Search for missing Bristol man
The thrift store Resource Williston says it's received about the same amount of second-hand...
Where to send unwanted items as you spring clean
Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield
Harley Breer’s aunt, cited for keeping Breer from police
FILE
Rare case of equine herpes identified in Vermont

Latest News

YCQM
YCQM April 18, 2021
What to do Sunday, April 18
It's time now to take a look at some stories we're keeping on our radar for this week.
Looking ahead: Week of April 19
What to do this Sunday
What to do Sunday, April 18