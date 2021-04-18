BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a relatively quiet day, and not too bad for being outdoors. A few showers are possible. Otherwise it will become partly sunny during the afternoon, with warmer highs in the low 50s. Most of Monday will be dry, then a trough will touch off a few afternoon showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. It will be warmer yet, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We’ll have a fair day on Tuesday, then another round of needed rain will arrive Wednesday. The rain will taper to snow showers overnight as much colder air moves in behind the system. Thursday will be a raw and blustery day, with showers and snow showers. A few inches accumulation is possible, though it’s not expected to be as significant as the last storm. We’ll keep you updated, however. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thankfully, we warm back up Friday and Saturday, with a few showers possible Friday.

