Are Vermont families ready to embrace summer camp?

By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With vaccination rates rising and Vermont moving toward more normal operations, many parents are wondering how to best plan for their kids this summer.

The state unveiled some new summer camp opportunities and programs, but both parents and children may be a little hesitant about safety because of the pandemic after so much time at home.

Child Psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew talked to our Darren Perron about the options. Watch the video for the full interview.

