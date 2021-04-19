Auer Family Boathouse to stay closed this season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington landmark will stay closed for the summer while the owners mourn the man behind the business.

The Auer Family Boathouse has been a popular stop along the Burlington Bike Path for almost a century.

Charlie Auer Junior and his sister Christine have run the place for decades.

Christine was featured in 2013 as one of our Super Seniors.

Charlie’s family says in light of his death this past February, they most likely will not be open to visitors as they discuss the property’s future.

The Auer’s are thanking everyone for their well wishes and understanding during this difficult time.

