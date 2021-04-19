Benson animal sanctuary to be featured on national television

BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Benson will be featured on the “Wizard of Paws” TV show this spring. The show is known for giving pets a second chance with prosthetics.

Kinder Way has hundreds of animals, many of which have special needs. The sanctuary cares for them when others might not have.

“For them to come here to our little town in Vermont is fantastic, and we are so honored and just blessed that people know we’re here,” said Mark Gutel who owns Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary with his family.

They will be featured on Nat Geo Wild and BYUtv in an episode of the Wizard of Paws. Gutel contacted the Wizard of Paws himself to have a prosthetic made for one of his sheep, and they ended up being featured on the program.

“My goal is to have more people come here and experience it, and they’ll maybe carry it on and maybe start a sanctuary themselves, or be nice to someone. We have a motto here. Our hope is when you come here that you leave a better human being,” said Gutel.

The sanctuary has hundreds of animals, such as turkeys, cows, and goats. Some were rescued from bad situations by law enforcement or even by farmers.

“Most of the farmers around here understand what we do, and if they have an issue with a calf that needs some help or a goat that needs some help, they do contact us. It’s a relationship, and we need that as a community,” Gutel said.

The whole sanctuary is completely donation-funded. Gutel works several other jobs to help fund the work they’re doing. After the family’s café closed due to the pandemic, they decided to open their farm on the weekends for people to visit the animals.

“When we lost our café, I thought everything was over, but this community that we serve came back and supported us, and they are still supporting us at this farm. That’s everything to me, to help the people, help the animals, help the planet,” said Gutel.

“I’m here to hang out with the animals that need and want to be loved right now,” said visitor Charlotte Allen from Castleton.

“It really is a nice therapy. It’s a place you can go and be yourself,” said Lexy Halliday from Castleton.

Gutel says it’s important for people to know where their food comes from and he hopes that the show will attract more to the farm.

“Our community is amazing, and we want to reach out obviously to more people and just spread some joy, man, spread some happiness,” said Gutel.

If you’d like to help out the sanctuary you can find their information here.

Updates can be found on their Facebook page here.

The Wizard of Paws episode will be airing on May 12 on BYUtv and likely later this year on NatGeo Wild.

