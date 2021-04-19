Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

