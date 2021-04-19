Advertisement

Cuomo signs bill to cut taxes for middle class New Yorkers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced tax cuts for middle-class New Yorkers.

Households making $43,000-$161,000 and individuals making $20,000-$80,000 will have their tax rate lowered from 6.09% to 5.97%.

For households making $160,000-$323,000 and individuals making $80,000-$215,000, the tax rate will be lowered from 6.41% to 6.33%.

“Your destiny is in your own hands, and our destiny is in our own hands. It’s what we make it, and our goal, our ambition is to make it better than it ever has been before,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

The tax cuts come as part of a bill Cuomo signed Monday.

