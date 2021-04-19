Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID in New York

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday will give an update on COVID in New York.

It’s scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Last week, Cuomo announced that starting Monday, April 19, bars and restaurants can stay open an extra hour to midnight. Restaurants had pleaded for the 11 p.m. curfew to be lifted, saying that pandemic restrictions were hurting their business.

The governor also announced during a telephone briefing Wednesday that auto and horse racing events will be able to accommodate spectators at 20% capacity starting April 23.

They are the latest changes as New York continues to relax coronavirus-related restrictions.

