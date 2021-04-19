Advertisement

Deborah Birx to address grads at Plymouth State University

Dr. Deborah Birx
Dr. Deborah Birx(Gray DC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator, is scheduled to give the keynote address at Plymouth State University’s undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 8.

Birx, the sister of university President Donald Birx, also will receive an honorary doctorate in public service for her service to the country during the coronavirus pandemic and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Pamela Diamantis, former University System of New Hampshire trustee, is scheduled to deliver the graduate commencement ceremony on May 7.

Both ceremonies will recognize graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Nearly 2,100 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees will be awarded between both commencement exercises, which will take place outdoors.

