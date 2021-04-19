Police investigating after 2 found dead in Lewis Creek

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they are investigating the deaths of two people found in Lewis Creek in Charlotte on Monday.

Vermont State Police say the bodies were found at about 12:30 p.m. in the creek near Spear Street and Lewis Creek Road.

Lewis Creek Road was closed as first responders worked at the scene.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages but there are no indications of any threat to the public.

Our Olivia Lyons is at the scene gathering details. She will have a full report for you tonight on the Channel 3 News from 4-7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.