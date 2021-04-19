Advertisement

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Lewis Creek

An emergency response in Charlotte Monday, where first responders say two people are dead.
An emergency response in Charlotte Monday, where first responders say two people are dead.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they are investigating the deaths of two people found in Lewis Creek in Charlotte on Monday.

Vermont State Police say the bodies were found at about 12:30 p.m. in the creek near Spear Street and Lewis Creek Road.

Lewis Creek Road was closed as first responders worked at the scene.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages but there are no indications of any threat to the public.

Our Olivia Lyons is at the scene gathering details. She will have a full report for you tonight on the Channel 3 News from 4-7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Lake Champlain ferry route closed for season
Walter Rusch,63, of Bristol
Search for missing Bristol man
The thrift store Resource Williston says it's received about the same amount of second-hand...
Where to send unwanted items as you spring clean
FILE
Rare case of equine herpes identified in Vermont
Kinder Way Animal Sanctuary
Benson animal sanctuary to be featured on national television

Latest News

NH commission on humane treatment of animals reestablished
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced tax cuts for middle class New Yorkers.
Cuomo signs bill to cut taxes for middle class New Yorkers
govandrewcuomo
After surge, NY eases rules as new COVID-19 cases drop
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage