Gas prices remain in high $2 range in northern New England

Gas prices have stayed about the same in all three northern New England states over the past week.
Gas prices have stayed about the same in all three northern New England states over the past week.(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices have stayed about the same in all three northern New England states over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey of more than 1,200 stations in Maine found that gas prices were 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but unchanged from last week.

The average price is $2.79 per gallon, which is still nearly a dollar more than the price a year ago.

GasBuddy said prices in Vermont and New Hampshire were both down less than half a penny per gallon.

Vermont prices fell to $2.76 per gallon while New Hampshire’s fell to $2.69 per gallon.

