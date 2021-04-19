Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys to 2nd Circuit: She’s no monster

NEW YORK (AP) - Defense lawyers who insist Ghislaine Maxwell is no monster are asking an appeals court for bail so she can prepare for trial on charges she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The lawyers filed appeals arguments Monday.

They have failed to convince a Manhattan federal judge to release their 59-year-old client on house arrest.

Her trial is set for July 12 on sex trafficking charges alleging she recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Related Stories:

Fight over Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail conditions heats up

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

For third time, judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions ‘degrading,’ says brother

Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Epstein’s ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces

Judge: $28.5M bail package for Epstein ex not a close call

Judge rejects Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s bail bid

Ex-Epstein pal seeks bail with $28.5M and armed guards

Lawyers seek bail for British socialite and ex-Epstein pal

Lawyer: Epstein’s ex Maxwell faces onerous jail conditions

Epstein ex Maxwell isolated after prison staffer gets virus

Evidence deadline looms in case of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners

Judge orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

Prosecutors seek secrecy as Jeffrey Epstein probe continues

Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

Maxwell denied bail on Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

July 14 bail hearing date set for Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein friend

Bradford, NH, residents react to hometown arrest in Epstein case

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)