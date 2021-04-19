How puppets are helping kids manage anxiety

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that uses puppets to help kids deal with tough issues is tackling the pandemic.

The Vermont Family Network’s “Puppets in Education” program has been around for about 40 years.

Last year, they launched a workshop on anxiety and worry before COVID-19 hit.

They pivoted to a virtual format and have been helping young students talk about their fears through the pandemic.

“Children have shared fears about their parents dying, about COVID, about what mask they’re going to wear. A couple of weeks ago we had a school tell us that they were worried about fears of food, of being hungry, about their parents being angry or stressed out. Children feel so comfortable with us in the puppets that they disclose even really hard stories,” said Sarah Vogelsang-Card of the Vermont Family Network.

They’ve now also launched a different version of the program for older students in middle schools.

That one doesn’t use puppets and instead uses videos.

The Vermont Family Network says that one has been a hit, too.

Click here to learn more for your classes.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Sarah Vogelsang-Card.

