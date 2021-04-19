Advertisement

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny to be moved to a hospital

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - The Russian state penitentiary service said Monday a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital.

The announcement comes two days after Navalny’s physician said his health was deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

The state prison service, FSIN, said in a statement that Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in another penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow. According to the statement, Navalny’s condition is deemed “satisfactory” and he has agreed to take vitamin supplements.

Navalny’s physician, Yaroslav Ashikhmin, said Saturday that test results he received from Navalny’s family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys.

Navalny went on hunger strike to protest the refusal to let his doctors visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. Russia’s state penitentiary service has said that Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

In response to the alarming news about Navalny’s health this weekend, his allies have called for a nationwide rally on Wednesday, the same day that President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver his annual state of the nation address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Lake Champlain ferry route closed for season
Walter Rusch,63, of Bristol
Search for missing Bristol man
The thrift store Resource Williston says it's received about the same amount of second-hand...
Where to send unwanted items as you spring clean
FILE
Rare case of equine herpes identified in Vermont
FILE
Separation likely after failed Essex-Essex Junction merger re-vote

Latest News

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles...
Vermonters 16 and older eligible for COVID vaccine Monday
Police say Jontae Adams and his 7-year-old daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car in a McDonald’s...
Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago
The shooting is believed to have been a domestic incident. The relationships between the three...
Police search for suspect after 3 fatally shot in Texas
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase