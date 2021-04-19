MiVT: Rabid Baits

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Many folks dream of turning their passions into a living.

“I am an avid fly fisherman. My son fished in the FLW tournaments, avid bass fisherman, fished all over the country, fished in the national championship down in Tennessee,” Bob Scott said.

So, 18 months ago, that’s exactly what Bob Scott and his son Bob Scott Jr. did.

“I put the hair or some feathers into some of his plastic baits. That evolved into a patent pending. My son took that idea and made it so that you could mass produce it and that evolved into Rabid Baits,” Scott explained.

What began as Bob Sr. trying to make his son some better baits is now the secret to successful fishing.

“It is a uniquely different bait that catches fish. It’s something that fish have never seen before, something that fishermen have never seen before. And the cool thing,” teased Scott, “it really really works.”

We’re told that what makes these so different is the use of fish oil and hair or fur to catch the eye of fish. What makes Rabid Baits special? Their mass production of it.

“When the hair is loaded into the molds, there’s a port where our flex-shooter, which is a plastic mold injection machine literally just fills the port,” explained Scott.

We can’t show the inside of the mold because of proprietary rights, but we can show the finished product.

Their five designs are sold in 14 countries and all over the U.S. They anticipate a sixth design in July.

Bob tells me that fishing is not always about catching fish, it’s about being outside and enjoying your time.

But for when it is about catching fish? Rabid Baits is the way to go.

“Passion for fishing has always been there, and it’s so cool to have something so unique in the industry and people seeking us out. Businesses, retail businesses calling us up and saying, ‘I want your bait in our store.’ And it’s a wonderful thing to be able to share that with everyone to help someone actually catch fish,” said Scott.

