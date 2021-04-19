Advertisement

New York AG investigating Cuomo’s use of aides on book

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon,...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., Monday, March 22, 2021. (File photo.)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s attorney general is investigating whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by having members of his staff help write and promote his pandemic leadership book.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli authorized State Attorney General Letitia James in a letter made public Monday to investigate the work state employees did on drafting and editing the book.

James’ office confirmed it received the referral letter but declined further comment, citing an “ongoing investigation.”

Cuomo and his spokespeople have acknowledged that staff helped him with the book but said that work was done on a voluntary basis on private time.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Lake Champlain ferry route closed for season
Walter Rusch,63, of Bristol
Search for missing Bristol man
The thrift store Resource Williston says it's received about the same amount of second-hand...
Where to send unwanted items as you spring clean
FILE
Rare case of equine herpes identified in Vermont
An emergency response in Charlotte Monday, where first responders say two people are dead.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Lewis Creek

Latest News

The Plattsburgh International Airport is closed so the runway can be replaced.
Plattsburgh airport closed for runway upgrades
File photo
Are young Vermonters signing up for COVID vaccinations?
NH commission on humane treatment of animals reestablished
An emergency response in Charlotte Monday, where first responders say two people are dead.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Lewis Creek