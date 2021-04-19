New York AG investigating Cuomo’s use of aides on book

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s attorney general is investigating whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by having members of his staff help write and promote his pandemic leadership book.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli authorized State Attorney General Letitia James in a letter made public Monday to investigate the work state employees did on drafting and editing the book.

James’ office confirmed it received the referral letter but declined further comment, citing an “ongoing investigation.”

Cuomo and his spokespeople have acknowledged that staff helped him with the book but said that work was done on a voluntary basis on private time.

