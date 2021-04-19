Advertisement

NH commission on humane treatment of animals reestablished

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an executive order reestablishing a commission on the humane treatment of animals, which prepares a biennial report on animal cruelty cases and legislation.

The commission was last reestablished and amended in 2017.

The commission documents animal cruelty-related convictions, proposed bills to ensure the safety and welfare of domestic animals and New Hampshire residents, and changes in statutes.

Sununu said Monday that reestablishing the commission continues the state’s tradition of protecting pets and animals.  

