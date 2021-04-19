Advertisement

Nonprofit seeking applications for summer readers program

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - A nonprofit that encourages reading and writing among low-income, at risk and rural children in New Hampshire and Vermont is accepting applications for a summer readers program through June 1.

The Children’s Literacy Foundation hopes to reach even more children through a blend of virtual and outdoor, in-person programming. Program manager Jana Brown says the foundation’s goal is for its free literacy programs and book giveaways to keep children engaged with reading throughout the summer. Summer school programs, libraries, summer camps and recreation programs, summer meal sites, childcare programs, and other organizations in New Hampshire and Vermont for children through age 12 are encouraged to apply.

Click Here for details: https://clifonline.org/literacy-programs/summer-readers/

