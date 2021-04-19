Out-of-staters eligible for a shot in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Starting Monday in New Hampshire, college students and other out-of-staters will be eligible for the COVID vaccine.

The governor says now anyone can log onto the state website to book an appointment, even if they don’t live in the Granite State.

Gov. Chris Sununu says his team is confident they have the supply to make the change.

Monday is also the day that Sununu has mandated all public schools return to full-time in-person learning. He says they are working with a few districts that have said they would not be able to meet the deadline, but added that schools have had plenty of lead time to get ready.

The state’s mask mandate expired on Friday.

