Parts of Barre under boil water notices

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Parts of Barre town and city are under boil water notices.

We’re told it’s because of an unexpected water main break at the intersection of Elm Street and Park Street in Barre City Sunday afternoon. The leak caused reductions in water pressure across the system.

Buildings north of Hill St. and east of Summer Street are being impacted.

Officials say to not drink the water without boiling it first.

We’ll let you know when officials say it’s safe to drink again.

