Plattsburgh man killed in crash
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man was killed in a one-car crash in Northern New York over the weekend.
Police say it happened in Plattsburgh Saturday at about 11:40 p.m.
Investigators say Kainan Provost, 24, of Plattsburgh, went off the road and hit guide rails and a utility pole.
He died at the scene.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
The crash is still being investigated.
