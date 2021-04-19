Advertisement

Plattsburgh man killed in crash

(Gray News, file)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man was killed in a one-car crash in Northern New York over the weekend.

Police say it happened in Plattsburgh Saturday at about 11:40 p.m.

Investigators say Kainan Provost, 24, of Plattsburgh, went off the road and hit guide rails and a utility pole.

He died at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The crash is still being investigated.

