Advertisement

Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

Chicago police say Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Lake Champlain ferry route closed for season
Walter Rusch,63, of Bristol
Search for missing Bristol man
The thrift store Resource Williston says it's received about the same amount of second-hand...
Where to send unwanted items as you spring clean
FILE
Rare case of equine herpes identified in Vermont
FILE
Separation likely after failed Essex-Essex Junction merger re-vote

Latest News

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles...
Vermonters 16 and older eligible for COVID vaccine Monday
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny to be moved to a hospital
The shooting is believed to have been a domestic incident. The relationships between the three...
Police search for suspect after 3 fatally shot in Texas
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase