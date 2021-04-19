Advertisement

Police investigating credit union robbery in Northeast Kingdom

The North Country Federal Credit Union in Orleans was robbed on Monday.
The North Country Federal Credit Union in Orleans was robbed on Monday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union in the Northeast Kingdom.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday at the North Country Federal Credit Union in the village of Orleans.

The investigation was still active with detectives on the scene Monday evening.

We are working to gather more details from the police.

