Police investigating credit union robbery in Northeast Kingdom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union in the Northeast Kingdom.
It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday at the North Country Federal Credit Union in the village of Orleans.
The investigation was still active with detectives on the scene Monday evening.
We are working to gather more details from the police.
