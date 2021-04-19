Advertisement

Turkey blood samples sought for West Nile Virus study

By Associated Press
Apr. 19, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire hunters are being asked to collect blood samples from their harvested turkeys as part of a regional study of West Nile Virus.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is mailing blood sample kits to those interested in participating in the study. Several state wildlife agencies have been assessing whether West Nile has contributed to the declining numbers of ruffled grouse.

Preliminary results suggest the birds are highly susceptible to the virus, but its effects on wild turkeys are unknown.

The goal is to collect samples from all northeastern states this spring and fall, including 50 from New Hampshire.

