Vermont Route 108 open again through Smugglers’ Notch

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) - The state highway through Smugglers’ Notch is open again.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation said Monday crews were removing the barriers and reopening Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge.

The narrow, winding mountain pass is closed during the winter.

It already opened once this year, but it was closed again ahead of last week’s late-season snowstorm.

