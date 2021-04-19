Vermont sees spike in unemployment fraud

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you get a packet in the mail regarding unemployment benefits you didn’t apply for? That could be because someone else did!

The state of Vermont is seeing a spike in fraudulent claims where thieves steal your personal information and file for benefits to get money the state thinks it’s sending to you.

“It is increasing and there is money going out the door, and we do our best to prevent payments or clawback payments,” Vt. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.

The Labor Department doesn’t have a tally yet on the amount of money scammers got.

They say catching these fraudsters is tough because they’re often involved in organized crime outside the country.

