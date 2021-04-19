Advertisement

Vermonters 16 and older eligible for COVID vaccine Monday

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles...
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Vermonters 16 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, starting on Monday, April 19.

Registration opens at 6 a.m. This is the final age band of the Vermont vaccine rollout that has taken place over the last several months.

On Friday, Governor Phil Scott opened registration early for Vermonters 16 to 18 years old, allowing them to sign-up starting on Saturday, April 17.

Vermonters can sign-up on the state website or through a pharmacy like Walgreens, Kinney Drugs, CVS, and Hannaford.

