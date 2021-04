WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a traffic alert for you.

Bridge work is happening on Interstate 89 north, just north of Exit 15 in Winooski.

The maintenance work was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday and to continue throughout the day.

The right lane of the interstate will be closed to allow for the work.

