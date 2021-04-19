Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Lake Champlain ferry route closed for season
Walter Rusch,63, of Bristol
Search for missing Bristol man
The thrift store Resource Williston says it's received about the same amount of second-hand...
Where to send unwanted items as you spring clean
FILE
Rare case of equine herpes identified in Vermont
Kinder Way Animal Sanctuary
Benson animal sanctuary to be featured on national television

Latest News

People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
In this image from NASA, NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface...
NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
2 US agencies send teams to probe Tesla crash with no driver