BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We have another week of ups & downs in the weather, and that includes another shot of some wintry weather.

Today will be a bit warmer than it has been recently with a lot of places cracking the 60 degree mark. It will be partly sunny, but a passing disturbance in the afternoon could touch off a few, scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, mainly in our northern-most areas.

It will clear out overnight for the most part. Tuesday will start out with a weakening cold front coming through from west to east with a few showers around daybreak. Then it will turn partly sunny in the afternoon. But it will be cooler and breezy out of the west.

A stronger storm system will move in on Wednesday, with a wintry mix of rain & snow early in the day, but changing to mainly rain showers for the rest of the afternoon. Then colder air will start to barrel in on blustery NW winds on the back side of the departing storm. Rain will be mixing with, and changing to, snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The snow may accumulate several inches in the higher elevations. It will be chilly & blustery on Thursday.

Temperatures will recover on Friday under partly sunny skies, but there could be a lingering rain or snow shower early in the day.

The weekend will start out with some real promise . . . lots of sunshine and highs getting back near 60. Then it will be back to wet weather again for Sunday to close out the weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of that messy storm system for mid-week. We will continue to fine-tune what you can expect, and keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

