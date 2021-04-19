BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nice start to the week, our weather turns a little more active through the middle of the week. Tuesday will be mostly dry, but we’ll likely start with a few rain showers over northern Vermont through mid morning. The rest of the day will feature partly sunny skies, with temperatures just a few degrees cooler than today, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We’re watching another system for Wednesday and Thursday, that will likely bring more of a mix of rain and snow. Clouds will thicken up early Wednesday morning with snow showers overspreading the region from south to north. Higher elevations could see some light snow accumulation through the morning hours before temperatures warm up with scattered rain showers through the afternoon. Rain may become a bit more steady late in the day along with the passage of the cold front, and then back to scattered snow showers on Wednesday night and into early Thursday. Temperatures will be a little cooler for mid week as well with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our weather is looking nicer for the end of the week. Clouds will start clearing out on Friday, and will become mostly sunny for the start of the weekend. Temperatures will be warming back up into the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.