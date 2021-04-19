Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will have partly sunny skies, with scattered afternoon showers. A few thunderstorms are possible, and may produce small hail. Keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cold front will then pass through early Tuesday morning with showers. This will be followed by partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, with slightly cooler temperatures.

Another round of needed rain will occur Wednesday. What’s worth watching, however, is the possibility of snow mixing in in northern parts of the region. If the storm track is farther south, even accumulating snow is not out of the question. It’s still a few days out, so we’ll keep you updated. Thursday will be raw, with rain/snow showers. A few inches accumulation is expected in the mountains. Thankfully, we warm back up into the weekend.

