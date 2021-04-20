Advertisement

8 NH school districts allowed partially remote schedules

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some New Hampshire schools have started their first full week of in-person instruction in more than a year, though waivers allowed eight districts to maintain at least partially remote schedules.

Gov. Chris Sununu had ordered all public K-12 schools to begin offering in-person education five days per week by Monday. According to the Department of Education, a dozen districts requested waivers because of staffing shortages or other issues.

Eight waivers have been granted to the following districts or individual schools: Keene, Manchester, Milton, MicroSociety Academy, Mills Falls Charter School, The Monarch School, Kreiva Academy and the Birch Tree Center.

Related Stories:

Some schools seeking a delay to full-time, in-person classes

NH NEA reacts to Sununu school mandate

Sununu says NH schools must offer some in-person learning

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
FILE
Lake Champlain ferry route closed for season
Kinder Way Animal Sanctuary
Benson animal sanctuary to be featured on national television
Plattsburgh man killed in crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
New Vt. relief bill becomes law without governor’s signature

Latest News

File photo
Should states set pot policy by its potency? Some say yes
A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
Manuel Vasquez
South Burlington man charged with assault, burglary
Several Vermont companies join calls for more federal climate action