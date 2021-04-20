8 NH school districts allowed partially remote schedules

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some New Hampshire schools have started their first full week of in-person instruction in more than a year, though waivers allowed eight districts to maintain at least partially remote schedules.

Gov. Chris Sununu had ordered all public K-12 schools to begin offering in-person education five days per week by Monday. According to the Department of Education, a dozen districts requested waivers because of staffing shortages or other issues.

Eight waivers have been granted to the following districts or individual schools: Keene, Manchester, Milton, MicroSociety Academy, Mills Falls Charter School, The Monarch School, Kreiva Academy and the Birch Tree Center.

