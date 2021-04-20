Advertisement

Born to Run officially launches craft beer

Foundation founder Noelle Lambert and Whetstone Craft Beers co-founder David Hiler of Brattleboro toasted the announcement Tuesday, along with Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An update to a story we first told you about in November.

The Born to Run Foundation officially launched its craft beer Monday on what would have been Marathon Monday in Boston.

Foundation founder Noelle Lambert and Whetstone Craft Beers co-founder David Hiler of Brattleboro toasted the announcement Tuesday, along with Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku.

The Boston Marathon has been moved to Oct. 11 due to the pandemic.

Our Scott Fleishman profiled the partnership. Watch the video from his November story below.

