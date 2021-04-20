Construction underway on Plattburgh arts park

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Construction has started at the new Betty Little Arts Park in Plattsburgh.

The project, part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, will create a green space downtown between Margaret and Bridge Street. It will offer a space for local artists to put up installations, as well as benches and a water feature. The city is still looking for artists to display their work.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says this is one step in getting more green space to the downtown. ”We’re pretty excited to have this park centrally located for downtown residents, for businesses, to attract visitors and just a nice green space downtown,” he said.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall.

